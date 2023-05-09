Koodiyattom maestro PKG Nambiar dead

May 09, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Koodiyattom and Koothu maestro P.K. Govindan Nambiar, 93, died in Thrissur on Tuesday. The funeral will take place at his house at Lakkidi, near Ottapalam, on Wednesday morning. P.K.G. Nambiar, as he was popularly known, played a key role in popularising Koodiyattom by bringing the art out of temples. He made a distinct mark of his in Kerala temple art forms like Koothu, Koodiyattom and Patakom. Son of Padma Shri winner Mani Madhava Chakyar, Nambiar started his career spanning over seven decades at the age of 14. He started with Patakom, and then moved to Chakyarkoothu and Koodiyattom.