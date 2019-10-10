Koodathayi serial murder case: prime accused, two others sent to 6-day police custody

Jolly Shaju, the prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case, has been released in police custody by the Thamarassery judicial first class magistrate court for further investigation. She was released in custody on Thursday morning along with two other suspects M.S. Mathew and Prajikumar, who allegedly gave cyanide for the serial killing.

The three would be taken to various locations at Koodathayi and Kodencheri, where the suspicious deaths took place between 2002 and 2016. Jolly would be kept under close surveillance as she had showed suicidal tendencies during her remand term at the Kozhikode jail. The three would be in police custody till October 16.

Police sources said the woman would be grilled by a team of expert investigators included in the 35-member reconstituted District Crime Branch team. Some of the other suspects too would be interrogated along with the three as part of gathering more evidence. The proceedings would be videographed for further analysis.

A search would be conducted as part of the attempts to recover the remaining portion of cyanide reportedly used by the woman. She would be taken first to the Ponnamattom house where three of the deaths took place.

It was on October 5 that the three were arrested by the District Crime Branch. They moved the Thamarassery judicial first class magistrate court on Wednesday to submit the custody application. The custody was sought mainly to probe Jolly’s role in newly surfaced murder attempts against some of her family members and friends’ children.