Koodathayi serial murder case: Kerala HC dismisses plea by accused

March 06, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Jolly Joseph, accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case, seeking to discharge her from the case relating to the murder of her husband.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that there were sufficient materials to create a strong suspicion of the involvement of the revision petitioner in the murder of her husband. The circumstances adduced by the prosecution, if proved during trial, could certainly lead to the conviction of the petitioner for the offence of murder and the other offences alleged. The petition filed by the accused challenged the Kozhikode Sessions Court order dismissing her plea to discharge her from the case. The High Court added that the conclusion arrived at by the sessions judge in dismissing the petition for discharge was legally tenable and did not warrant interference.

