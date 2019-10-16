Koodathayi: police custody of suspects extended

The police custody of three suspects in the Koodathayi serial murder case has been extended to two more days by the Thamarassery judicial first class magistrate court. Jolly Shaju, the prime suspect, M.S. Mathew, and P. Prajikumar, will be produced in the court again on Friday.

The police said the extension was sought on Wednesday mainly to complete evidence collection procedures in locations outside Kerala. Jolly would be taken to Coimbatore and Bengaluru where she had gone after the alleged murders, they said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) claimed that Prajikumar secured cyanide for Jolly from Coimbatore. He and Mathew too would be taken to Coimbatore, they said.

The three, arrested on October 5, had been in police custody since October 10. During the term, the police had collected valuable evidence, including the suspected leftover of cyanide allegedly procured by Jolly to endanger the victims.

The bail application of the three would be considered by the court on Saturday. None of them raised any complaint against the police when they were produced at the court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday too, the SIT collected additional details from Rojo Thomas, who had approached the police first, seeking an investigation into the suspicious murders in his family.

Six persons, including three of a family, were allegedly killed between 2002 and 2016, at Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala.