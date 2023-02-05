Koodathayi murders: no trace of cyanide in four exhumed samples

February 05, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hyderabad-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory has found no trace of cyanide in the exhumed body samples of four victims in the Koodathayi serial murder case. The findings that came out recently assume significance as the court proceedings to examine the witnesses in the Roy Thomas murder case are set to begin on March 6.

It was in April 2022 that the samples of four of the six victims were sent for forensic examination following an order by the Kozhikode sessions court. The court was approving the demand of the prosecution that only a scientific investigation would prove the charges against Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in the case.

The body samples of Tom Thomas, Annamma Thomas, Alphine, and Mathew Manchadiyil were thus sent to the central lab

“Establishing the presence of cyanide in the samples alone cannot be considered as a decisive step to prove the charges against Jolly Joseph. The confirmation may be difficult at times using the outdated samples. However, the presence of cyanide had been previously confirmed in the body samples of the other two victims — Roy Thomas and Sily,” said a police officer who was part of the investigation earlier.

He also pointed out that the central laboratory analysis report submitted in the trial court could be verified again with the support of specialised foreign forensic experts.

It was between 2002 and 2016 that the chain of suspected murders took place in Kozhikode’s Koodathayi village. The first suspected victim was Jolly’s mother-in-law Annamma Thomas, 57, a retired teacher who died in 2002. Six years later, her father-in-law Tom Thomas, 66, died of a mysterious heart failure. In 2011, her husband Roy Thomas also died under suspicious circumstances.

Likewise, Annamma’s brother Mathew Manchadiyil was found dead in 2014. In 2016, Sily, wife of Shaju Zachariya, who is Roy’s cousin and Jolly’s second husband, and Sily’s one-year-old daughter Alphine died.

The police launched a probe into the deaths subsequent to a complaint filed by Rojo Thomas, youngest son of Tom Thomas, with the then Superintendent of Police (Kozhikode rural) K.G. Simon.

On October 5, 2019 a special investigation team arrested Jolly along with two other persons in connection with the crime.