Koodathayi case: suspended CPI(M) worker arrested

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi serial murder case on Friday arrested K. Manoj, a former Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist, for his alleged involvement in forging the ‘will’ of Tom Thomas, one of the six victims in the incident.

Manoj, who was a local committee member of the CPI(M), had been placed under suspension by the party after he was quizzed by the SIT for his alleged role in forging the fake property document for Jolly Shaju, the prime accused in the case. He was the fourth person arrested in the case.

District Crime Branch officials said Jolly’s arrest had already been recorded in all the six murder cases registered separately by the local police as part of the continuing probe into the incident. The evidence gathering process could be completed in two weeks to submit the charge sheet, they said.

The SIT also recorded the formal arrest of M.S. Mathew, the second suspect in the serial murder case, on Friday at the Kozhikode District Jail for his alleged involvement in helping Jolly to murder her father-in-law Tom Thomas. Mathew had already been arrested in the case for his suspicious involvement in supplying cyanide to Jolly for executing the murder of other fours victims in the incident.

On Friday, the SIT secured permission from the court to record the formal arrest of Prajikumar in the Mathew Manchadiyil murder case. Mathew Manchadiyil was the fourth victim in the incident. The SIT had already arrested Prajikumar for his role in exchanging cyanide with Mathew and Jolly to execute the murders.