Koodathayi case: Jolly again in police custody

Jolly Shaju, the prime suspect in the Koodathayi serial murder case, has been sent in police custody for another six days.

Her custody application was approved by the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday considering the prosecution’s request that her custody was needed to collect further evidence in the suspicious death of Sily Sebastian, the last victim in the case.

Jolly was assured of free legal aid when she told the court that she had not arranged any other advocate to fight her case. K. Hyder, a lawyer from the free legal service panel, was entrusted to appear for her in the Sily murder case. \

It was on October 19 that Jolly’s formal arrest in the suspected murder of Sily Sebastian was recorded by the Special Investigation Team. After Sily’s death, her husband Shaju Zachariyas had married Jolly. According to the investigation team, Sily’s murder had been executed by Jolly for grabbing her property and to get married to Shaju.

The SIT had also found some circumstantial evidence against Jolly who was also suspected of killing Sily’s two-year-old daughter Alphine.

Gold ornaments

District Crime Branch sources said the custody of Jolly was mainly sought to recover the gold ornaments she had allegedly secured after the death of Sily. Jolly’s claim that she donated it to a local charity centre had been found false. She would be quizzed again to get more details about the source of cyanide she reportedly used to execute the murder.

The Crime Branch sources also hinted that Jolly’s arrests would be recorded in the other four suspected murders at Koodathayi on completion of the inquiry into each of the incidents.