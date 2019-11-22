Konni reigns supreme in HSS, HS sections in Pathanamthitta

Scoring 288 points and 283 points in the higher secondary (HSS) and high school (HS) section respectively, the educational sub-district of Konni turned out to be the top scorer in the district schools arts festival that came to a close at Ranni on Friday evening.

The educational sub-districts of Pathanamthitta and Ranni with 272 and 227 points respectively stood second and third in the HSS section. In the high school section, Pathanamthitta and Pandalam finished second and third by scoring 244 and 225 points respectively.

Pandalam that has bagged 124 points became the top scorer in the Upper Primary section. Konni with 122 and Rani with 119 points stood at the second and third position.

Winner

Sri Vijayananda Gurudeva Vidyapedhom (SVGV) Higher Secondary School at Kidangannur, near Aranmula, has been adjudged the top scorer among schools in both higher secondary (179 points) and high school (122 points) sections.

NSS HS Pandalam

NSS High School at Pandalam that could score116 points stood second among the schools in the high school section. The top position in the Upper Primary section has gone to National High School at Vallamkulam that has bagged 52 points.