Konni-Placheri road works to be complete by Oct.

PATHANAMATHITTA

07 June 2021 19:34 IST

Part of proposed upgrade of the 82.13-km Punalur-Ponkunnam road under KSTP

In a move expected to boost the development prospects of Konni, authorities are set to complete the work along the Konni-Placheri reach of the Muvattupuzha -Punalur road by October.

Completion of the 30.16-km reach, according to officials, will also mark a crucial milestone in the proposed upgrade of the 82.13-km Punalur-Ponkunnam road under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).

On completion, it will be a 14-metre-wide stretch with 10-metre-wide DBM (dense bituminous macadam) and BC (bituminous concrete) tarring.

The other day, Public Works Minister P.A.Mohamed Riyas had conducted a review of the project in Konni and issued strict directions to complete the work within the stipulated time period by addressing the complaints at the local level.

“To ensure smooth progress of the works, the Minister had directed the officials to convene review meetings in the presence of the local legislator and submit reports to the Public Works Department on a monthly basis. He had also entrusted the District Collector and other departments concerned to resolve the grievances raised by the public,” said a top KSTP official.

Avoiding the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the upgrade of the Punalur-Ponkunnam road has been tendered in the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode by splitting the corridor into three reaches. The first reach is a 29.84-km-long stretch from Punalur to Konni, the second reach of 30.16 km is from Konni to Placheri while the final reach stretches over a distance of 22.17 km from Placheri to Ponkunnam.

The total outlay for the project is ₹737. 64 crore and out of this, the allocation for the Konni -Placheri reach is estimated to be ₹279 crore. Of the total 30.16 km, about 13.06 km passes through the Konni Assembly constituency while the segment also accounts for 17 km of the 29.84 km stretch of road from Konni to Punalur.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also kick-started work along the final reach, the outlay of which is estimated to be ₹221 crore.

The opening of the road, according to the authorities, will pave the way for the development of several locations across the Konni constituency including Eliyarakkal, Wakayar, Koodal, Kalanjoor and Idathara.