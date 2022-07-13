Konni medical college to get new facilities

National Medical Commission approval for beginning MBBS classes yet to get

PATHANAMTHITTA Amid criticism of an inordinate delay in admission of medical students, the Government Medical College (GMC) in Konni is all set to get a slew of new facilities in the coming months.

According to Health Minister Veena George, works are on to offer specialty and super-specialty services at the hospital, besides establishing a labour room and a blood bank. Works are on to install a 128-slice CT scan unit, besides launching a state-of-the-art eye care, surgery and orthopedic surgery unit.

Of the Rs. 351.72 crore received through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, Rs 264.50 crore has been expended on construction works and the remaining spent on purchase of equipment and furniture. Plans are afoot to open MRI, cath lab and neurology services, ICU, dialysis units, and cardiology and cardio-thoracic units.

``Though land for the project was handed over to the Directorate of Medical Education in 2012, works on the hospital could be completed during the tenure of the previous government. Outpatient and inpatient wings have been opened and works on the academic block too have been completed . Necessary arrangements including appointment of staff have been made for obtaining approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC),'' said Ms. George on Wednesday.

KIIFB funding

Meanwhile, an additional fund of Rs.19.5 crore has been sanctioned through the KIIFB for setting up the academic block, two modular theatres, along with the pediatric and gynecology departments. Works on allied facilities such as staff quarters, student hostels, dean villa, etc., are also under progress.

The Minister's statement comes amidst mounting pressure by the United Democratic Front on the delay in receiving the approval from the NMC for opening MBBS classes. They are accusing the authorities of being unable to commence full-scale operation of the attached hospital despite inaugurating the inpatient facility.

Though the authorities are planning to launch MBBS courses from the coming academic year, lack of adequate infrastructure including laboratories and student hostels has proved to be a major blockade in receiving the NMC nod .