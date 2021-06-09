Konni Medical College in Kerala to open emergency wing by July end

Plan of action to open the wing in a time-bound manner has been prepared, while the installation of an oxygen plant will be complete in three months

With the annual pilgrimage season in Sabarimala fast approaching, the State government has decided to open an emergency wing at the Konni Medical College by July end.

The decision follows a direction to this effect issued by Health Minister Veena George during a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. A detailed plan of action to open the wing in a time-bound manner has been prepared, while the installation of an oxygen plant will be complete in three months.

The meeting also decided to augment the existing facilities at the hospital. Upon strengthening the Outpatient (OP) wing, an emergency department, ICU and operation theatre will be set up, while steps will be taken to recruit staff at the earliest.

Employees who have gone out on working arrangements will be recalled while additional staff will be recruited on contract basis through the Employment Exchange. A proposal to create additional posts will be submitted to the government after scrutiny.

Paediatric ward

To help contain a possible third wave of COVID-19, a paediatric ward along with a paediatric ICU will soon be opened.

The construction of the hospital block is nearing completion, while the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) has already delivered all the major equipment. Funds will be constituted for setting up a sewage treatment plant and fire tank.

The meeting also entrusted the Joint Director of Medical Education with coordinating the activities of the medical cllege. Further, the Director of Medical Education has been directed to take necessary steps to start the MBBS programme.

A decision with regard to convening a meeting at the medical college under the Health Minister too was made.

Konni legislator K.U. Janish Kumar, Principal Secretary of Health Rajan N. Khobragade and District Collector Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy were among those present at the meeting.