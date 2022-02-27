Konni medical college gets oxygen unit

Staff Reporter February 27, 2022 19:28 IST

Set up at a cost of ₹1.60 crore, it can provide oxygen to 240 beds directly

A full-fledged pediatric ICU will start functioning at the Government Medical College in Konni in March, Health Minister Veena George has said. Inaugurating the Oxygen plant at the hospital here the other day, the Minister said a process was under way to bring the functioning of the Medical College to its full potential in a phased manner. The installation of the oxygen unit with a capacity of 1,500 litres was part of this initiative. Established at a cost of ₹1.60 crore, the PSA - powered plant was sanctioned to the hospital in May 2021 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. With a capacity to provide oxygen directly to 240 beds, the unit is slated to help the hospital in achieving self-sufficiency in oxygen production. Established by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation, construction works on the unit was carried out by the Jilla Nirmithi Kendra.



