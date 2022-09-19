Konni Medical college expedites works to start classes this year itself

NMC pointed out several shortcomings with the college including deficiency of faculty, buildings and infrastructure

Notwithstanding a letter of disapproval by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in June, authorities have expedited the work for starting MBBS classes at the Government Medical College in Konni in the ongoing academic year itself.

As part of it, a meeting to review the progress of works at the medical college was convened in the presence of Pathanamthitta Collector Divya S. Iyer here on Monday. Miriam Varkey, Principal, and superintendent C.V. Rajendran attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Konni legislator K.U. Janeesh Kumar said the construction of a students’ hostel and staff quarters would soon be completed. The State government has allotted ₹241 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure investment Fund Board for completing the second phase of development, which included a hospital building with 200 beds, academic block, hostels, staff quarters, auditorium, autopsy building, Dean Villa.

“The objective is to commence classes with 100 students this academic year itself,” said Mr.Kumar, adding that an additional fund of ₹86 lakh has been allocated for establishing a labour room, ophthalmology department and a blood bank.

Meanwhile, an oxygen manufacturing plant, X-ray unit, and a modern laboratory have started functioning at the college. Necessary equipment and furniture have been delivered to the academic building. Anatomy, physiology, biochemistry labs, library and lecturer hall too have been set up.

The college has received an administrative sanction of ₹3 crore under the Arogya Kerala project to set up labour rooms. Steps are in place to implement the e-health system to allow online booking of outpatient tickets.

In a recent letter, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC pointed out several shortcomings with the proposed college including deficiency of faculty, residents/ tutors and buildings and infrastructure at the college. Accordingly, it has decided not to grant letter of intent for starting a medical college with 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2022-23.

The delay in obtaining the NMC nod also triggered protests by the Opposition against Health Minister Veena George