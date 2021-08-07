Emergency wing of Konni MCH to open on Aug. 30

PATHANAMTHITTA

07 August 2021 19:09 IST

Measures on to admit students from next academic year

A meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George here on Saturday decided to open the emergency wing at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Konni by August 30.

The meeting, attended by the heads of various departments, also decided to establish a minor operation theatre and intensive care unit at the new wing. It further entrusted the Director of Medical Education with submitting a proposal for obtaining MRI and CT scan units.

Second-phase works

The Minister sought to expedite the second-phase development works of the hospital. The authorities have already floated tenders for works valued at ₹241 crore that will be allotted through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Advertising

Advertising

Plans are afoot to commence steps to admit students from the next academic year. A meeting will be convened in this direction while efforts are also on to obtain the national medical commission’s nod.

Discussion was also held on starting a gynaecology unit and blood bank. The District Collector has been tasked with the constitution of a hospital development committee.

Oxygen plant

Discussions have been held with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSC) and the district administration with regard to the installation of an oxygen plant. Considering the possibility of a possible third wave of COVID-19, the paediatric department and ICU units will be strengthened. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate more services to the hospital from different parts of the district.

K.U. Janeesh Kumar, MLA, KMSC Managing Director Balamurali, and A Ramla Beevi, Director of Medical Education, also attended the meeting.