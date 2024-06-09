Konni kickstarts works to transform itself into eco-tourism hub

With its rolling hills, enchanting waterfalls, and lush forests, the eco-tourist destination of Konni is gearing up to bask in the spotlight.

Authorities have now crafted a master plan to weave together the key destinations of Gavi, Adavi, and the Elephant Training Camp into a seamless tourism network. The project was finalised during a recent meeting chaired by the Pathanamthitta District Collector and District Tourism Promotion Council Chairman S. Prem Krishnan.

Under the plan, the entry time at the elephant camp has been extended to 7 p.m. The elephant rides too are set to make a comeback, with both the animals and their mahouts already deep into training. A forest trekking package from Konni too is set to launch soon.

In anticipation of the new Archaeology Museum, a meeting of the Archaeology Department, Forest Department, and DTPC will be held. Ambitious plans are underway to transform Adavi into a bustling tourism hub, complete with a garden, restaurant, view deck, elephant trench, jungle lodge dormitory and rooms, and a roadside eatery.

The meeting has tasked the Divisional Forest Officer in Konni with creating a detailed blueprint for an extensive bamboo hut network in Adavi. Three huts have already been given a sleek modern makeover.

The old forest office building at Kakki has been revamped for travellers heading to Gavi, with a new restaurant and restroom set to open in just two weeks. Additionally, the plan designates Angamoozhy as the gateway to Gavi. The Divisional Forest Officer in Ranni has been instructed to fast-track a development plan for Angamoozhy by the end of this month.