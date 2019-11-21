Konni continues to lead in HS, HSS sections

With the announcement of results of various cultural competitions held as part of the Revenue District Schools Arts Festival till 8 p.m. on Thursday, the educational sub-district of Konni with 247 and 233 points continued to lead in the Higher Secondary School (HSS) and High School (HS) sections respectively.

Ranni with 230 points and Pathanamthitta with 205 points were in the second position in the HSS and HS sections.

In the Upper Primary section, Pandalam with 103 points remained the top scorer as per the announcement of results of various competitions held till 8 p.m.

In the Higher Secondaray School section, Sree Vijayananda Gurukula Vidayapeedhom (SVGV), Kidangannur with 144 points was the top scorer, while the NSS HSS, Pandalam with 103 points remained the top scorer in the High School section.

The National High School, Vallamkulam led with 34 points in the Upper Primary section.

Anto Antony, MP, will inaugurate the valedictory session to be presided by district panchayat president Annapoornadevi.