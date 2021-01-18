Kongad MLA Vijayadas dies

He had post-COVID complications

K.V. Vijayadas, MLA of Kongad, who had undergone surgery at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, a few days ago following a brain haemorrhage, died on Monday. He was 61. The CPI(M) leader had been in ventilator support for the past few days.

Mr. Vijayadas was hospitalised on December 11 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He developed post-COVID complications and was being treated at the hospital.

He underwent a surgery following brain haemorrhage. A medical bulletin said his health had been constantly deteriorating since the surgery. His condition turned critical due to fluctuation in blood pressure and the level of minerals in his body.

Mr. Vijayadas, president of Karshaka Sangham, was elected to the Assembly in 2001 and 2016 from Kongad. He was the first president of the Palakkad district panchayat in 1996 and was instrumental in implementing the Meenvallam hydel power project, the first hydel project to taken up by a district panchayat in Asia.

Born in Elappully in 1959, he entered public life through the KSYF. He was the Elappully local secretary of the CPI(M) for many years before becoming area secretary of Puthussery. He had raised farmers’ issues many times in the Assembly. He is survived by wife Premakumari and sons Jaydeep and Sandeep.