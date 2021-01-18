Kongad MLA Vijayadas dies

K.V. Vijayadas, MLA of Kongad, who had undergone surgery at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, a few days ago following a brain haemorrhage, died on Monday. He was 61. The CPI(M) leader had been in ventilator support for the past few days.
Mr. Vijayadas was hospitalised on December 11 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He developed post-COVID complications and was being treated at the hospital.
He underwent a surgery following brain haemorrhage. A medical bulletin said his health had been constantly deteriorating since the surgery. His condition turned critical due to fluctuation in blood pressure and the level of minerals in his body.
Mr. Vijayadas, president of Karshaka Sangham, was elected to the Assembly in 2001 and 2016 from Kongad. He was the first president of the Palakkad district panchayat in 1996 and was instrumental in implementing the Meenvallam hydel power project, the first hydel project to taken up by a district panchayat in Asia.
Born in Elappully in 1959, he entered public life through the KSYF. He was the Elappully local secretary of the CPI(M) for many years before becoming area secretary of Puthussery. He had raised farmers’ issues many times in the Assembly. He is survived by wife Premakumari and sons Jaydeep and Sandeep.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath