Kondotty MLA stages satyagraha against Union Government

T.V. Ibrahim, Kondotty MLA, staging a satyagraha at Karipur in protest against the ‘Centre’s attempts to destroy secularism and plurality’.

Almost all political parties except the Bharatiya Janata Party registered their solidarity with the protest

T.V. Ibrahim, MLA, staged a satyagraha on the road leading to the Calicut airport at Karipur on Saturday, in protest against the Central government’s “attempts to destroy secularism and plurality in the country.”

Nearly 50 organisations of students, youths, workers and political subsidiaries reached the satyagraha pandhal and expressed solidarity with Mr. Ibrahim. The satyagraha started at 9 a.m. and continued till 10 p.m.

Almost all political parties except the Bharatiya Janata Party registered their solidarity with the protest. They said that secularism would be safeguarded at any cost.

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, inaugurated the satyagraha. He said that Indians were leading a second freedom struggle. “The struggle is against fascists,” he said.

UDF Kondotty constituency chairman K.K. Ali Bapu presided. Ashraf Madan delivered the introductory speech.

