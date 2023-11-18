ADVERTISEMENT

Kondotty college holds seminar on new narratives of alterity

November 18, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

T.T. Sreekumar from English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, delivering the keynote address at a seminar at Government Arts and Science College, Kondotty, on November 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Government Arts and Science College, Kondotty, held a seminar on ‘Reimagining the narratives of alterity: politics, aesthetics, and the contemporary’ on Thursday and Friday.

T.T. Sreekumar from English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, delivered the keynote address at the seminar sponsored by the Directorate of Collegiate Education. He spoke on ‘Cultural encounters and alterity in Marx’s ethnological notebooks’.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, addressed the seminar through videoconferencing. Principal Abdul Latheef V. presided over the inaugural session. English department head Abida Farooqui and seminar coordinator Indulekha K.R. spoke.

