Kollayil in district to soon reflect sunflower glory

April 28, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

First sunflower farm has come up on 1.5 acres of leased land in Parassala segment; Hybrid seeds brought from Andhra Pradesh are being used for growing the flowers

The Hindu Bureau

No longer will one need to journey to Sundarapandiapuram in Tamil Nadu to take in the sight of bright yellow sunflowers dancing in expansive fields.

Sunflowers will soon bloom in 1.5 acres of land in Kollayil grama panchayat of Parassala segment in the district. This is the first sunflower farm in the district.

A month ago, the panchayat took land belonging to Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Dhanuvachapuram, on lease and began cultivating sunflowers on an experimental basis. Hybrid seeds brought from Andhra Pradesh are being used for growing the flowers. A packet of seeds costs ₹3,500. Flowering begins within 90 days of the seeds being sown.

The cultivation is being done by the Kollayil Karshika Karma Sena. Not only are sunflowers less prone to diseases but they also require less water. These two factors attracted the panchayat towards sunflower cultivation.

Besides their commercial value, sunflowers are in demand for their oil too. Sunflower leaves are used to manufacture paper and cattle feed.

The farm will also help attract visitors looking for selfies and photoshoots among the sunny flowers to the panchayat.

