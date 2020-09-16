Kollam’s tally is 300

Majority of new cases locally acquired

The district reported 300 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries on Wednesday. While 285 patients contracted the infection through contact, others include three health workers, two NRIs, and 10 persons who had travelled from other States.

The number of new patients started crossing 300 in September, with 328, 362, and 303 persons testing positive on September 6, 9, and 11 respectively.

The health workers who tested positive include a 22-year-old Pallimon resident and 50-year-old Kollam resident, both working with private hospitals. The third one is a 31-year-old Perinadu resident employed at the Perinadu Primary Health Centre.

Kollam Corporation has been reporting the highest number of contact cases during the last few days and on Wednesday 57 persons residing within corporation limit tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The Health Department has also confirmed that the death of a 59-year-old Perayam resident on September 9 is due to COVID-19. The district administration has strengthened surveillance and containment measures through Closed Cluster Groups (CCGs) while all hospitals have been instructed not to deny treatment for patients under any circumstances.

The district currently has 22,168 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,55,075. While 1,017 people completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 30,238 primary and 6,322 secondary contacts of the fresh cases.

At present 17 COVID Firstline Treatment Centres are operating in the district and the number of active cases as on Wednesday is 2,682.