Kollam’s strict steps to rein in the contagion

District has lowest test positivity rate, reports five cases on Wednesday

While COVID-19 cases continue to surge in many parts of the State, Kollam has become the district with lowest test positivity rate and minimal occupation of COVID-19 first-line treatment centre (CFTC) beds.

The district also comes in the fourth position after Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur for higher testing rate. At present, 85% of FTC beds are vacant and strict containment measures are in place at all vulnerable zones.

Kollam also reported a sharp dip in COVID -19 cases on Wednesday with the tally hitting a single-digit mark after a long time. While five persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the number of recoveries is a much higher 21.

“Two major clusters—Kollam District Jail and Kottarkara Muslim Street—have been contained. The recovery rate of the district is also very high,” said an official.

The new patients include four persons who contracted the virus through contact and one case without any travel history or known source.

The latest cases have been reported from Chavara, Kundara, Veliyam, Kollam and Sasthamcotta. Kollam currently has 7,228 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 35,098. While 931 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 8,209 primary and 2,125 secondary contacts of the fresh cases.

The district administration had put in place strict containment and preventive measures when the numbers started going up in early July. When coastal areas posed a challenge, intensive awareness drives were launched and FTCs were started in places that reported large number of cases.

Closed clusters of 10 to 15 families were formed in the coastal areas from Paravur to Alappad for more efficient monitoring. Police, Fisheries and Revenue officials, along with people’s representatives, were part of the surveillance system and mobile units were deployed for swab collection in many places.

The containment measures implemented by Kollam city and rural police had also garnered the appreciation of the State government. Market committees constituted by the rural police could efficiently curtail the spreading of the contagion. The committees that include merchants, employees, police and volunteers will be now formed across the State as part of containment strategy.