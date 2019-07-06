Kollam’s first water ATM to be at Nilamel

The first water ATM in the district will start functioning at Nilamel grama panchayat shortly.

Water will undergo a six-level purification process before getting dispensed through the ATM and the idea is to make available safe drinking water to the public.

According to officials, the ATM will be set up next to the panchayat office and one litre of water will cost ₹5. The public can collect water priced ₹10 for 5 litres, ₹20 for 10 litres and ₹40 for 20 litres. Taps will be used depending on the quantity of water needed. The total capacity of the ATM is 800 litres.

24X7

Drinking water will be made available 24x7 and the panchayat will also install CCTV cameras for monitoring the facility.

Apart from coins, smart cards issued by the panchayat could be used for buying water from the ATM. The provision to recharge the smart card through mobile phone will be provided. The panchayat will be responsible for filling the ATM and making water available for the public 24 hours.

Accord Aqua Engineers, a Kollam-based company, will fund the construction of the ATM and the panchayat has entered into a five-year contract with the firm. “We are starting it on an experimental basis and if it turns out to be a success, more water ATMs will be installed in the panchayat,” said panchayt president A.M. Rafi.