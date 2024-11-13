Kollam’s first Keralagro outlet inaugurated

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has highlighted the need to prioritise secondary agricultural practices over traditional methods, thereby ensuring a market and income for farmers.

He was inaugurating Kollam’s first Keralagro outlet at Uliyakovil Service Cooperative Bank in High School Junction here on Wednesday.

“It is imperative to brand and market value-added products derived from various agricultural produce, in addition to producing them. This is why ‘Keralagro’ brand was launched,” said the Minister.

Keralagro products will offer high-quality, pure, and adulteration-free items at affordable prices. Agricultural products reach Keralagro stores with FSSAI certification and currently over 3,000 value-added products are being manufactured through 10,76 Krishibhavans in the State. “Of these, over 800 products have shifted to the Keralagro brand,” he said.

The Minister added that more than 100 products are available on online shopping sites and that market for the products, including in foreign countries, will be ensured.

Keralagro outlets have been set up to provide a market for value-added products and millet products of farmers, making them accessible to the public. Airconditioned showrooms are being constructed at a cost of ₹10 lakh each.

M. Mukesh MLA presided over the function while Mayor Prasanna Ernest made the first sale. V. Rajendrababu, president of Uliyakovil Service Cooperative Bank, Adeela Abdullah, Director of Agriculture, District Collector N. Devidas, G. Lalu, Director of Kerala Bank, and Principal Agriculture Officer S. Rajesh Kumar were also present.

