Kollam’s COVID-19 tally increases by 1,914

Two succumb to infection in Alappuzha, three in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,914 new cases of COVID-19 and 653 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 1,910 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include four health workers. At present the district has 30,143 persons under observation.

A total of 2,853 persons completed home quarantine on Tuesday.

1,136 in Kottayam

The number of fresh cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,136 persons testing positive on the day.

Of the fresh cases, 1,111 persons, including eight health workers, contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 10.44%.

With 127 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Puthuppally, which recorded 49 cases.

As many as 801 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 6,447. Meanwhile, 32,286 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

1,064 in Alappuzha

Alappuzha reported 1,064 cases on the day. It is for the first time since June 9 that the district’s daily tally has crossed the 1,000 mark. The test positivity for the day was 9.48%.

The district also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths.

The 1,064 cases include 71 logged from Alappuzha, 66 from Mararikulam South, 38 from Punnapra North, 36 from Muhamma, 35 from Cherthala South, 32 each from Aryad, Vayalar, and Venmony, 28 from Mararikulam North, 26 each from Aroor, Kavalam and Mannanchery, 25 from Pathiyoor, 24 from Kayamkulam, 23 each from Arattupuzha and Karthikappally, 22 each from Perumbalam and Thiruvanvandoor and 21 from Arookutty.

Meanwhile, 603 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload climbed 8,931.

523 in Pathanamthitta

A total of 523 persons tested positive in Pathanamthitta.

The TPR for the day was 8.5%. With 40 cases, Thiruvalla municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kadambanad with 25 cases.

The disease, meanwhile, claimed three more lives in the district.

With 483 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 4,858 active cases.

400 in Idukki

Idukki recorded 400 fresh cases . This is the highest single-day tally in recent times. While 245 persons recovered from the infection, the test positivity rate was 8.19% on the day. Majority of the cases were reported form Adimali, Kudayathoor and Udumbanchola grama panchayats and Thodupuzha municipality.

(With inputs from Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Idukki bureaus)