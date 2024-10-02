ADVERTISEMENT

Kollam’s Constitution literacy campaign to be implemented across Kerala

Updated - October 02, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

Minister inaugurates Dakshayani Velayudhan Memorial Women’s Hostel at Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Kottarakara

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has decided to implement the model of Kollam that achieved the status of the first Constitution-literate district in India across the State, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating the Dakshayani Velayudhan Memorial Women’s Hostel at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Kottarakara, on Wednesday.

“It’s a matter of pride that even other States are implementing Kollam’s model. We are going through a period where upholding constitutional values has become extremely important. Everyone should check whether all citizens are getting the liberty, equality, justice and fraternity promised by the Constitution,” said the Minister.

Mr. Rajesh added that our country had a history of women who braved all odds to get higher education. “Dakshayani Velayudhan, the first graduate from a backward community to become a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee, is a role model for all. It is most fitting that the women’s hostel started by KILA is named after her,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presided over the function and laid the foundation stone of the kitchen-cum-dining hall. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Local Self-Government department special secretary T.V. Anupama, KILA Director General A. Nizamuddin, Kottarakara municipal chairperson S.R. Ramesh, and Human Resource Development (CHRD), KILA, director V. Sudeshan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US