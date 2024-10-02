GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kollam’s Constitution literacy campaign to be implemented across Kerala

Minister inaugurates Dakshayani Velayudhan Memorial Women’s Hostel at Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Kottarakara

Published - October 02, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has decided to implement the model of Kollam, the first Constitution-literate district in India, across the State, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was inaugurating the Dakshayani Velayudhan Memorial Women’s Hostel at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Kottarakara, on Wednesday.

“It’s a matter of pride that even other States are implementing Kollam’s model. We are going through a period where upholding constitutional values has become extremely important. Everyone should check whether all citizens are getting the liberty, equality, justice and fraternity promised by the Constitution,” said the Minister.

Mr. Rajesh added that our country had a history of women who braved all odds to get higher education. “Dakshayani Velayudhan, the first graduate from a backward community to become a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee, is a role model for all. It is most fitting that the women’s hostel started by KILA is named after her,” he said.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presided over the function and laid the foundation stone of the kitchen-cum-dining hall. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Local Self-Government department special secretary T.V. Anupama, KILA Director General A. Nizamuddin, Kottarakara municipal chairperson S.R. Ramesh, and Human Resource Development (CHRD), KILA, director V. Sudeshan were present.

