Kollam’s caseload up by 551

15 October 2020 23:58 IST

Local transmission cases remain high in southern districts

Kollam reported 551 new cases of COVID-19 and 794 recoveries on Thursday. The Health Department also confirmed that the death of an 85-year-old Thaikavoor resident is due to COVID-19.

While 550 patients contracted the infection through contact, the remaining patient is a health worker. Among the new patients, 150 persons are from Kollam. Several contact cases were reported from Neendakara, Chavara and Sasthamcotta.

The district currently has 19,015 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 2,74,901. While 2,402 persons completed home quarantine on Thursday, the Health Department has traced 60,380 primary and 7,255 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

The number of active cases is 7,663.

521 cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha reported 521 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. As many as 506 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. Eleven health-care workers and four persons who came from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the fresh cases, 93 were reported from Alappuzha, 48 from Aroor, 41 from Punnapra South and 40 from Mararikulam South. Meanwhile, 465 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease recovered.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 6,200.

Ward 29 in Kayamkulam, ward 20 in Chengannur, ward 8 in Thazhakara, ward 13 in Thanneermukkom, ward 13 in Nooranad, ward 6 in Arattuppuzha and parts of ward 12 in Ambalappuzha North, ward 9 in Thanneermukkom, ward 22 in Mannancherry and ward 52 in Alappuzha were declared as containment zones.

495 cases in Kottayam

As many as 495 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Thursday. Of the fresh cases, 491 persons, including 10 health-care workers, contracted the virus through local transmission.

The contact source of 43 persons is yet to be identified. With 185 recoveries on the day, the district currently has 5,986 active cases.

248 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 248 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta.

The district also reported 257 recoveries. Of the fresh cases, 218 contracted the virus through local contact while two patients are foreign returnees. The contact source of 21 persons is yet to be traced. The district currently has 2,984 active cases.