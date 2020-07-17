Kollam’s case tally up by 42

In the highest-ever single-day spike, the district reported 42 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Among the patients, 20 contracted the disease through contact. Of the rest, 14 persons came from abroad, seven from Tamil Nadu and one came from Delhi. The cases have been reported from Kottarakara, Kureepuzha, Anchal, Oachira, Elamadu, Yeroor, Thevalakkara, Piravanthur, Karunagappally, Velinallur, Thalachira, Thodiyoor, Poothakulam, Thenmala, Panayam, Bharatipuram and Chavara.

The Health Department has intensified preventive measures in areas that reported high number of contact cases. Samples were collected for testing from Yeroor, Anchal, Veliyam, Eravipuram, Sasthamcotta, Poruvazhi, Sooranadu, Chavara, Panmana, Thevalakkara and K.S. Puram.

As part of surveillance, details of persons with fever, sore throat, diarrhoea, acute respiratory infection and severe acute respiratory infection will be collected using Google forms. Swabs will be collected at all Community Health Centres and later the facility will be made available at all Primary Health Centres. The Department has also arranged walk-in sample kiosks and mobile units for sample collection.

Treatment centre

A first-line treatment centre will be started at Sasthamcotta and announcements will be made in all grama panchayats and containment zones. The District Collector has instructed ESI and private hospitals in the district to hand over a list of doctors to be assigned in COVID-19 treatment centres.

The district administration has banned transporting fish from other districts and sale. Markets in 61 places were closed in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and bring down the number of contact cases.

Migrant labourers who enter the district through Aryankavu have been asked to produce documents ensuring quarantine facilities. The district administration has also launched an intensive drive to spread awareness in coordination with the Suchitwa Mission; the departments of police, revenue, health and Local Self-Governance; and volunteers. Special squads will visit hotels, business outlets and bus and taxi stands to spread awareness.