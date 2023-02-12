Kollam Town UPS students visit Kochi Naval Base

February 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

Forty students from Kollam Town UPS visited Kochi Naval Base as part of ‘Nadine Ariyam’, a programme organised by District Information Office under the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The project provides an opportunity to the students of the selected schools in the district to understand the functioning of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Uniformed Services including the Kerala Police.

The students visited INS Magar, INS Garuda Air Station, and Air Traffic Control Station. Navy officials explained to them the importance of coast security, training activities on board, and the operation of ‘Dhruv’ helicopter used for emergency rescue operations in inclement weather and flood situations. They were also briefed on the functioning of an air traffic control station that monitors aircraft and the functioning of Rudra fighter aircraft. School teachers, the PRD team, and Army officials including the Commanding Officer participated.