Kollam tops in Jal Jeevan Mission works with 2,13,339 connections

January 11, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

Drinking water will be provided to all households in rural areas by 2024-25, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said.

Chairing a review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and related drinking water projects in the district, he said that 14 lakh connections had been provided across the State under the JJM.

Kollam district continues to be at the top position in Jal Jeevan Mission works. A total of 2,13,339 connections have been provided in the district. Administrative sanction has been accorded for providing 2,55,214 more connections at ₹1,840.75 crore.

Road cutting

Mr. Augustine directed the departments concerned to check the delay involved in getting permission for road cutting in the district. Kerala Water Authority officials have been instructed to take further action on the complaints related to contractors by evaluating the contract period and progress in construction. “Officials should check the replacement of pipes during national highway construction. The government’s objective is to ensure both motorable roads and access to clean drinking water. The Minister for Public Works has been taking a positive approach in this,” said the Minister.

The project will be completed only if 2,000 to 3,000 new connections are provided in most of the panchayats of the district. The department has decided to evaluate the situation through survey and necessary steps will be taken to provide maximum connections. KWA officials have been asked to prepare estimates for the implementation of the project by dividing the areas where water availability cannot be ensured to special zones and provide the data to local bodies. An alternative method will be devised and implemented to overcome the situation where the supply of drinking water is interrupted due to damage to motors.

Sasthamcotta Lake

“The Irrigation department is studying the tourism potential of Sasthamcotta Lake and nearby areas. Necessary steps will be taken to develop Sasthamcotta as an irrigation tourism destination in future,” said the Minister.