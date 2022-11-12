Kollam tops achievement index of Year of Enterprises programme in Kerala

The Ayur Paduka unit manufacturing medicated footwear that was started in Kollam as part of the Year of Enterprises programme. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

As the Year of Enterprises programme launched by the Kerala government under the Industries department to promote micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) completes seven months, Kollam district tops the achievement index with 8,151 new businesses.

While the target is to start 11,775 enterprises in one year, the district currently has 903 new units in the manufacturing sector, 3,132 in the service sector and 4,116 in the trade sector, generating 16,927 jobs. The achievement percentage of Kollam is 69.22 and only five districts have crossed the 60% mark so far.

While Kollam is followed by Wayanad and Alappuzha in the second and third positions respectively, Idukki, Malappuram and Kasaragod are in the lowest slots.

“Kollam has been in the leading position for a while and we are rapidly moving towards achieving the target. In order to find new entrepreneurs and brief them about loans, licences and subsidies, we have deployed 79 interns in all local bodies. Help desks set up to offer necessary assistance are also functioning efficiently,” says district industry centre general manager Biju Kurian.

Along with handicrafts, agro-based products and service units, a string of innovative projects could find a launchpad as part the initiative. While one of the recently opened units in Kollam manufactures medicated footwear known as Ayur Paduka for those suffering from rheumatism and diabetes, another unit at Kareepra manufactures budget-friendly cow dung-powdering machines for dairy farmers.

Mr. Kurian says the programme also offered a new start for several others who had lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of persons who were rendered jobless during the pandemic have benefited from the programme. Many NRIs decided to stay back after starting their own businesses,” he says.

While awareness programmes and ‘technology clinics’ are being organised to help the entrepreneurs, the Industries department is also offering training sessions on various topics, including online marketing. At the district level, a monitoring committee chaired by the District Collector offers assistance by addressing their issues at the earliest.

While loan, licence and subsidy fairs have been conducted in all local bodies, constituency-level review meetings are held to assess the progress. In Kollam, MLAs from nine out of the total 11 constituencies have held review meetings so far.