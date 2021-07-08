Kollam to strengthen coastal vigil groups

KOLLAM

08 July 2021 19:22 IST

Members directed to monitor migrant workers, suspicious craft movement

In a bid to extend coastal security measures, the functioning of Kadalora Jagratha Samithis (coastal vigil groups) will be strengthened in the district. A decision in this regard was taken at a district-level review meeting held here on Thursday.

Nine coastal police stations in the district will help the groups function more efficiently. The groups will conduct regular meetings. The members have been directed to monitor migrant labourers and suspicious cargo and craft movement in the coastal areas and report it to coastal police.

The instructions to the samithi members will be given through station house officers. Kollam, a district with several fish landing centres, has thousands of migrant labourers working in the sector. Apart from reporting suspicious activities, the groups are also supposed to submit monthly reports on their activities.

Waste disposal

The Harbour Engineering Department has been asked address issues related to waste disposal and keep the coastal areas garbage-free. While coastal police will intensify night patrolling, strict action will be taken against groups involved in alcohol- and drug-related problems.

The district administration had earlier provided 15 extra coastal wardens for night patrolling and stepping up surveillance measures. Considering the COVID-19 situation, all guidelines will be followed in harbours to prevent spread. According to Fisheries Department officials, proper protocol compliance in harbours has led to a drop in test positivity rate. At present only persons who test negative are allowed entry. Additional district magistrate N. Sajitha Beegum and officials from Fisheries, Crime Records Bureau and coastal police attended the online meeting.