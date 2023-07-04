ADVERTISEMENT

Kollam to strengthen coastal security  

July 04, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

Enforcement agencies will intensify joint patrolling in the coastal areas; waste management measures and the efforts to make coastal areas drug-free will be made more efficient; fishers will not be allowed to venture into the sea without the biometric identity cards

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has decided to strengthen coastal security measures and ensure protocol compliance in harbours.

As part of the Sagar Kavach mock drill, a security exercise to assess the efficiency of security mechanism and operating procedures, various enforcement agencies will intensify joint patrolling in the coastal areas.

Waste management measures and the efforts to make coastal areas drug-free will be also be made more efficient by the authorities. Distribution of biometric identity cards to fishers will be completed soon and they will not be allowed to venture into the sea without the cards.

Inspections will be carried out in all coastal areas to prevent violations. While uniform colour coding for mechanised boats has been completed, special adalats will be held to complete coding for traditional crafts.

The body of the craft should be dark blue and the hull should be painted orange and licences would be renewed only for crafts that follow colour coding, says the deputy director of fisheries.

Violations will attract a fine under the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act (KMFRA). The District Collector has instructed to expedite the proceedings to allocate space for the Central Board of Excise and Customs at the Kollam port. CCTVs will be installed at key locations in all harbours and the police have been instructed to take strict action against those destroying the devices. 

