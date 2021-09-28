Kollam to implement various sanitation programmes

KOLLAM

28 September 2021 17:58 IST

As part of 75th year of Independence celebrations

A slew of sanitation and waste management programmes will be held across the district till August 2022 as part of the 75th year of Independence celebrations, District Collector Afsana Parveen has said.

After a discussion with local body heads, including Mayor Prasanna Earnest, here on Tuesday, she said public places, waterbodies and drains would be cleaned with public participation. “Cleaning of schools will be a priority and vector-borne diseases will be controlled by processing biodegradable waste at source,” she said.

The district administration will conduct a survey to assess the need for waste-processing systems at households, institutions and at the community level.

Workers to be honoured

The functioning of the Haritha Karma Sena will be extended to more places for the collection and processing of inorganic waste. The Take A Break project will be extended accordingly. The anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission will be celebrated on Gandhi Jayanti and ODF-plus (open defecation-free) declaration will be made at various local bodies the same day. The best sanitation workers from different local bodies will be honoured on the occasion and they will be provided uniforms and caps.

“Scrap dealers, Haritha Karma Sena units and the representatives of residents’ association will also be honoured,” said the Collector.