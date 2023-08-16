Kollam to host State School Arts Festival

August 16, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam will host the Kerala State School Arts Festival this academic year. This was decided at a meeting of school teachers’ organisations chaired by Director of General Education Shanavas S. on Wednesday.

The teacher training institute/pre-primary teacher training institute/Teachers Day celebrations will be held in Palakkad on September 4 and 5.

The tentative schedule for various school festivals was drawn up at the meeting.

The State School Arts Festival will likely be held in the second week of January. The Special School Arts Festival will be held in Ernakulam in November. The State School Sports Meet will be held at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur, likely in October. The State School Science Fair will be held in the State capital in December.

Subcommittees for the various events were also finalised at the meeting. The dates for the events will be announced later.