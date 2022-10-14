Kollam to host mega event against substance abuse

‘Yodhavu’, a mobile app through which public can inform authorities about narcotics use and distribution, introduced to students at a workshop

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 14, 2022 19:41 IST

As part of a Statewide campaign against substance abuse, a mega event featuring celebrities will be held in Kollam on October 25. The decision to conduct the programme was taken at a meeting attended by Ministers K.N. Balagopal and J. Chinchurani here on Friday. Students from all educational institutions, including professional colleges and schools, will attend the programme being conducted with the support of Kollam Corporation and various panchayats. Voluntary, religious and community organisations, clubs, libraries, Kudumbashree units, traders, non-teaching organisations, student police cadets, NSS volunteers, anti-drug activists, parents, teachers and people from all quarters will participate.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel and District Collector Afsana Parveen, who are also the chairman and convener respectively of the campaign in Kollam, have been instructed to visit the venue and evaluate the facilities needed for the event. It was also decided in the meeting to form vigil groups, put up posters, distribute leaflets, and organise competitions. Publicity events, including a proclamation rally, will be conducted prior to the programme.

At present, constituency-level and local body-level anti-drug programmes are being conducted in various parts of the district. ‘Yodhavu’, a mobile app through which public can inform the authorities about the use and distribution of narcotics was introduced to students at a workshop jointly organised by District Information Office and Fatima Mata National College on Friday.

Anti-drugs rallies

District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph who inaugurated the workshop said the Excise and Police Departments are taking strong measures against substance abuse. While Kudumbashree will be organising anti-drugs rallies in all wards, a spate of programmes will be held in all educational institutions to spread the message.

