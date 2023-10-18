ADVERTISEMENT

Kollam to have ROBs at all major level crossings

October 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

Railway Budget sanctioned the construction of ROBs to replace gates at Kallumthazham, S.N. College Junction, Polayathode, Koottikkada, Ollal and Mayyanad

The Hindu Bureau

Steps will be taken to construct railway overbridges (ROB) at all major level crossings in the Kollam constituency, said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after a meeting convened recently to assess the progress of projects.

The Railway Budget had sanctioned the construction of ROBs to replace gates at Kallumthazham, S.N. College Junction, Polayathode, Koottikkada, Ollal and Mayyanad. “After getting the nod from the Ministry of Railways, the State government should take steps to start the project. The construction work can start when the State government submits a report to the Railways after preparing the General Alignment Drawing (GAD) and completing the land acquisition process,” said the MP.

The Ministry has already approved the GAD for Kallumthazham, S.N. College Junction, Polayathode and Koottikkada. The cost of construction will be shared equally by the State and the Centre. “Railway officials have assured that the construction work will start once these steps are completed,” he said.

Mr. Premachandran pointed out that the construction of the Kundara-Pallimukku ROB could not be started even a decade after getting the sanction. “The State government has simultaneously appointed various agencies. Due to this, there is an administrative and technical crisis and at present, none of the agencies can proceed with the works,” he said.

Shaji Zachariah, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of the Southern Railway, deputy chief engineer S. Chandru Prakash, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala project engineer V.A. Muhammad Altaf and Kitco senior consultant H. Bhama were among those attended the meeting.

