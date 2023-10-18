Kollam to have ROBs at all major level crossings

October 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

Steps will be taken to construct railway overbridges (ROB) at all major level crossings in the Kollam constituency, said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after a meeting convened recently to assess the progress of projects.

The Railway Budget had sanctioned the construction of ROBs to replace gates at Kallumthazham, S.N. College Junction, Polayathode, Koottikkada, Ollal and Mayyanad. “After getting the nod from the Ministry of Railways, the State government should take steps to start the project. The construction work can start when the State government submits a report to the Railways after preparing the General Alignment Drawing (GAD) and completing the land acquisition process,” said the MP.

The Ministry has already approved the GAD for Kallumthazham, S.N. College Junction, Polayathode and Koottikkada. The cost of construction will be shared equally by the State and the Centre. “Railway officials have assured that the construction work will start once these steps are completed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Premachandran pointed out that the construction of the Kundara-Pallimukku ROB could not be started even a decade after getting the sanction. “The State government has simultaneously appointed various agencies. Due to this, there is an administrative and technical crisis and at present, none of the agencies can proceed with the works,” he said.

Shaji Zachariah, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of the Southern Railway, deputy chief engineer S. Chandru Prakash, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala project engineer V.A. Muhammad Altaf and Kitco senior consultant H. Bhama were among those attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.