Kollam to get major railway infra facility

Railways’ first Multipurpose Disciplinary Training Centre in the State will come up in Kollam, said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after a meeting with the Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager and other officials on Wednesday.

“The only Multipurpose Disciplinary Training Centre under Southern Railway is in Thiruchirappalli and the new project in Kollam holds great potential,” he said.

The Railway Board had earlier decided to upgrade the Kollam railway station to global standards and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation has been given the responsibility to coordinate the works. As part of the initial procedures, a meeting with the Corporation managing director will be held in Delhi, followed by a land inspection.

The meeting also decided to complete various construction works to improve the amenities of commuters at the earliest. The construction of a foot overbridge, lift, and escalator will be completed and the new facilities will be commissioned in April. The construction has been delayed owing to technical issues in the contract.

Pit lines

Mr. Premachandran said a proposal for the construction of pit lines to increase MEMU services, which are more efficient compared to passenger trains, will be submitted.

“Another proposal will be submitted to the Railway Board for allowing a stop for Gandhidham Express in Kollam,” he added.

The construction works of the Mayyanad railway station will be scheduled in a manner to be completed by August. A passenger train services from Thriuvananthapuram reaching Kollam before 10 a.m. will be started. The Eravipuram railway station will be upgraded as a fully operational station from halt station.

“The general alignment of the overbridges at Kavalpura, Polayathodu, and S.N.College has been submitted for approval. Railway authorities have agreed to consider our demand and take necessary steps to improve the functioning of the Kollam goods yard,” he said.

Mr. Premachandran, Divisional Railway Manager S.K. Sinha, and other senior officials were among those who attended the meeting.