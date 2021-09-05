Kollam to complete first dose of jab in 10 days

KOLLAM

05 September 2021 22:58 IST

Vaccine shortage in eastern parts of Kollam to be addressed: Collector

The district will complete first dose vaccination in 10 days and the second dose too will be administered based on availability, said Collector B.Abdul Nasar.

Chairing a meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC), he added that the vaccine shortage in the eastern parts of the district will be addressed and drive-in vaccination facility will be a priority.

A range of issues including coastal security, infrastructure development and vaccine availability were reviewed at the meeting attended by people’s representatives and officials from various departments.

MLAs Sujith Vijayan Pillai and C.R Mahesh, representing Chavara and Karunagappally constituencies respectively, pointed out the need to improve basic amenities at the health centres functioning in coastal areas.

“The administration should get in touch with the quarry owners since the shortage of rock has been affecting the progress of breakwater construction. ,” they said. Waterlogging at Karungappally KSRTC bus stand and constriction of overbridges, fire station and court complex were also discussed at the meeting. It was decided in the meeting to demolish the walkway parallel to the Chavara overbridge as part of road widening.

While District Medical Officer was instructed to complete the official procedures to provide ambulance facility in the eastern parts of the district, the Forest officials were asked to compensate the losses caused by wild animals in the plantation sector.

“Arrangements have been made to ensure internet availability in tribal areas and the distribution of online study material will be completed shortly,” said the Collector.

He added that the maintenance works of the Hill Highway stretch near Chirakkal bridge is progressing and various constructions will be completed in a time-bound manner.