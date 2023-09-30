Kollam to become first digitally literate district in Kerala

September 30, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam is all set to become the first digitally literate district in the State through the Digital Kollam cyber citizenship programme that will be jointly implemented by Sree Narayanaguru Open University and the district panchayat.

The aim of the training programme is to enable effective use of digital jobs and services along with ensuring secure online financial transactions. It will also train the public to maintain dignity and tolerance in social networking platforms.

Any person with a smartphone can be part of the project and classroom training centres will also be started in the panchayat, municipality and corporation wards across the district. The course fee of ₹500 covers registration, books, training classes, online study guide, and certificate. The training period is three months and each student gets 30 hours of training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Certificates

The district panchayat and the university will jointly issue certificate to persons who complete the programme.

The first meeting for project implementation was held at the district panchayat hall and president P.K. Gopan inaugurated it. “It’s crucial to know about the pitfalls in virtual world while using technology to achieve a better life,” he said.

SGOU Vice Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha presided over the meeting while university cyber controller M. Jayamohan, syndicate member Biju K. Mathew, district panchayat officials, and local body representatives were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.