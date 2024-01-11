GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram record highest number of dowry harassment cases, says Satheedevi

Kerala Women’s Commission chief says all should take a stand against this social menace and that the mindset of parents should change

January 11, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The highest number of dowry harassment cases are registered in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, Kerala Women’s Commission (KSWC) chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

Inaugurating a seminar in connection with a tribal camp held here on Thursday, she said society still sees girls as a liability. “Considering the extravagance in some weddings, the commission will recommend to set an upper limit for gifts and impose a tax on lavish weddings. The practice of dowry cannot be banned by law alone and each of us should take a stand against this social menace. When there is a problem between husband and wife after a lavish wedding, they get the advice to adjust and move on. Girls often end their lives when they are unable to adjust, and it’s a matter of major concern,” she said.

Women’s potential

The chairperson observed that there has been a change in girls’ outlook and the mindset of parents should also change. She said girls should be given a chance to voice their opinions and women should be able to realise their inherent potential. “Women empowerment is complete only when girls are able to take decisions for themselves. Misogynistic attitudes are strong in society and this is why women need special protection. The essence of the Constitution is to ensure equality, but we are yet to reach the social conditions to implement this,” she added.

Kulathupuzha grama panchayat president P. Laila Beevi presided over the meeting. Commission members Indira Ravindran and V.R. Mahilamani, and local body representatives were present.

