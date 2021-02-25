Kollam, Tenkasi Collectors hold talks to ensure smooth polls

Various departments to work together for safety of people in border areas

Collectors of neighbouring Kollam and Tenkasi districts sharing the inter-State border held a discussion on Thursday to ensure the smooth conduct of the Assembly polls.

In the meeting attended by high officials from both the districts, it was decided to work together in enforcing the norms. “The district administration and various departments, including the police, Health, Forest, and Excise and the Motor Vehicles Department, should work together for the safety of people residing in the border areas during and after the polls. Regular inspections will be held in the border regions by various department heads,” said Kollam Collector B. Abdul Nasar.

Inflow of alcohol

It was also decided in the meeting to step up surveillance at check-posts and set up extra check-posts or mobile units if necessary. A WhatsApp group of officials from both the districts will be formed to monitor alcohol-selling outlets and block the inflow of contraband liquor. “The officials from Kollam and Tenkasi should cooperate with each other in all border-related activities. They are also responsible for ensuring compliance of all poll-related instructions and protocol. Excise and Forest officials from both the districts should maintain a good rapport and join forces for conducting the polls in a hassle-free manner,” said Tenkasi District Collector G.S. Sameeran.

Tenmala Divisional Forest Officer, Kollam District Police Chief (Rural), Punalur Revenue Divisional Officer, District Medical Officer, Tenkasi District Revenue Officer, Revenue Division Officer, and officials from various departments attended the meeting.