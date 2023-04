April 30, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam taluk adalat organised in connection with the second anniversary of the State government will be held on May 2 at SN College for Women, Kollam.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy J. Chinchurani will lead the grievance redressal adalat, which will be held from 10 a.m. New applications would be accepted on that day and the parties would be informed about the decision of the applications submitted earlier, said the tehsildar.