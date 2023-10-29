Kollam sub-district school arts fest begins  

October 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam sub-district School Arts Festival will be held at MSM Higher Secondary School, Chathinamkulam, from October 30 to November 2.

Assistant education officer (AEO) Anthony Peter will hoist the flag on Monday at 9.30 a.m. and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the festival at 4 p.m. . Mayor Prasanna Ernst will preside over the function while Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu and district panchayat president P.K. Gopan will be present on the occasion.

N.K. Premachandran MP will inaugurate the valedictory function and distribute prizes on Thursday. Around 3,000 students from lower primary, upper primary, high school, higher secondary school and vocational higher secondary school categories will participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.