Kollam sub-district school arts fest begins  

October 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam sub-district School Arts Festival will be held at MSM Higher Secondary School, Chathinamkulam, from October 30 to November 2.

Assistant education officer (AEO) Anthony Peter will hoist the flag on Monday at 9.30 a.m. and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the festival at 4 p.m. . Mayor Prasanna Ernst will preside over the function while Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu and district panchayat president P.K. Gopan will be present on the occasion.

N.K. Premachandran MP will inaugurate the valedictory function and distribute prizes on Thursday. Around 3,000 students from lower primary, upper primary, high school, higher secondary school and vocational higher secondary school categories will participate.