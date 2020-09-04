Kollam sees the highest number so far at 248

KOLLAM

Authorities spread awareness about home care of asymptomatic patients

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district touched 1,567 on Friday with 248 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The highest single-day spike so far, it includes 241 contact cases, one health worker, five persons from abroad, and one person who had travelled from Delhi. The Health Department has also confirmed that the death of a 61-year-old Kallumthazham resident is owing to COVID-19. She had died on August 30. The health worker who tested positive is a 30-year-old Kottankara resident who has been working at the Primaray Health Centre, Thalachira. The district had reported an increase in caseload during the past week with 234 persons testing positive last Saturday (August 29) while the number of new patients were 156 and 176 on Friday and Thursday respectively.

New cluster

According to health officials, Kollam Corporation and Thrikkadavur reported maximum contact cases on Friday while Anugraha Nagar in the city has developed a new cluster. “The contact started with a case from Kavanad and today 23 persons from the high-risk category tested positive. We have started one more mobile surveillance unit and steps are being taken to attend to the needs of children and elderly persons who are left alone when all other family members test positive,” said deputy DMO R. Sandhya.

The Health Department is also trying to spread awareness about home care of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients since neighbours came out protesting at some places. At present, the district has over 30 patients in home isolation who are in continuous contact with the department. “Tele-consultation has been arranged to address the queries and concerns of the patients, but now educating the public about it is also important. In the coming days, there will be a rise in B and C category patients, so home care will be advised for all asymptomatic patients who have self-isolation facility at their residence along with a caregiver (family member) to take care of them,” she said.

Kollam district currently has 16,203 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 46,600. While 778 persons completed home quarantine on Friday, the Health Department has traced 18,835 primary and 5,035 secondary contacts of the positive cases. Kollam also reported 114 recoveries on Saturday and at present 12 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres are functioning in the district.