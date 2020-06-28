Kollam sees ten COVID-19 cases

KOLLAM

28 June 2020 23:20 IST

Eight are from abroad, other two travelled from Mangalapuram and Delhi

Ten persons, including a couple from Thazhava, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.

While eight persons are from abroad, other two had travelled from Mangalapuram and Delhi. Among the patients, four came from Muscat, two from Nigeria, and one each from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The new cases are from Mangad, Kundara, Thodiyoor, Kunnathur, Thevalakkara, Neendakara, SR Puram, and Perinad.

At present, the district has 184 active cases, 217 persons in medical isolation, and 9,584 persons under surveillance. While the district has seen no contact cases, 12 recoveries were reported on Sunday. The 46-year-old Thazhava resident and his 34-year-old wife had arrived from Muscat on June 20 and were in home quarantine.

Another person from Muscat who tested positive is a 23-year-old Mangad resident who reached the district on June 19. The third person is a 55-year-old Perinad resident who arrived on June 25. Though his TrueNat test was negative, he later developed symptoms.

RT-PCR test

On his way to Kollam, he was taken to Government Medical College, Parippally, for RT-PCR test and he later tested positive.

Among those from Nigeria, the 49-year-old Kundara resident who arrived on June 18 was in home quarantine while the 26-year-old Thodiyoor resident was in institutional quarantine. The 40-year-old Thevalakkara resident had travelled from Saudi Arabia on June 14 and the 50-year-old Kunnathur resident had arrived from Kuwait on June 18.

While the first was in home quarantine, the other was in institutional quarantine. Those from other States include a 32-year-old Neendakara resident who arrived from Delhi on June 17 and an SR Puram resident who arrived from Mangalapuram on June 19. Both were in home quarantine when they tested positive.