Kollam sees highest single-day spike at 176 cases

KOLLAM

27 August 2020 19:41 IST

Nine COVID-19 first-line treatment centres in district

The district reported the highest single-day spike with 176 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

It includes 164 contact cases, four persons from abroad, and eight others who had travelled from different Indian States. While the number of recoveries is 59, Alappad and Kollam Corporation reported maximum number of contact cases. So far, 133 was the maximum number of cases reported on a single day and the tally was repeated on four days in July and August.

At present, the district has 15,220 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 43,483. While 927 persons completed home quarantine on Thursday, the Health Department has traced 15,063 primary and 4,830 secondary contacts of the cases. Kollam currently has 1,184 active cases and nine COVID-19 first-line treatment centres at Valakam, Sasthamcotta, Chavara, Asramam, Vilakudy, Veliyam, Chandanathope, and Kottarrakara are functioning in the district.

Advertising

Advertising