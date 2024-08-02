Kollam school serves its students three meals a day

On a regular day, teachers of Sree Balabhattaraka Vilasam Sanskrit Government Higher Secondary School, Panmana Manayil, spend their free hours folding fragrant Vayana leaves into cones or mixing rice flakes with jaggery. The practice was started last year when the school introduced an evening meal programme to reduce students’ junk food intake.

Last month, the school also started serving breakfast when a random survey revealed that many of its 1,000 students were skipping breakfast. Perhaps the only school in the State that serves three meals a day to ensure a healthy diet for students, the initiative has garnered praise from all corners. While PTA, alumni association and local institutions provide the fund, teachers and PTA members staying near the school lend a hand in preparing the food.

Quality and hygiene

“We were the first school in Kerala to provide evening snacks for students. The menu includes ethnic food items such as Kinnathappam, Therali, and Kozhukkatta along with coffee made of palm jaggery and dried ginger. The idea was to inculcate healthy food habits in students. The programme was launched in the last academic year. Only food prepared in the school is served to ensure quality and hygiene,” says headmistress R. Gangadevi.

While teachers contribute to the fund and sponsor food to celebrate their special occasions like birthdays and wedding anniversaries, alumni collectives and other institutions in the area also make generous contributions.

Findings of survey

“The noon meal committee of the school conducted a survey recently and we found that a lot of students do not take breakfast due to multiple reasons. Many of them have tuition classes in the morning after which they come to school. Majority of those who skip breakfast were girl students. After a routine check-up, the Health officials also told us that many children are not healthy. So we decided to serve breakfast to them without affecting their classes. We provide extra incentive to the cook and helper for this and we all help to prepare the food,” says ‘noon meal teacher’ Vilayil Harikumar.

The breakfast menu has idli, sambar, upma, idiyappam, vegetable kurma, puttu, chickpea curry, rice porridge, and asthram. “We also take effort to include tasty and healthy dishes in the lunch menu with fried rice being served once a week. Since the trawl ban has come to an end we are also planning to include seafood,” says Ms. Gangadevi.

Served in class

The students are also served millet payasam once a week and the ragi is washed, dried, and powdered in the traditional way. “Everyday around 300 students take breakfast from school while evening snack is served to every student at their classes. Currently, we are providing evening snacks only on three days due to the shortage of funds. We plan do it on all five days if we get more support,” she adds.